Recently returned superstar was worried he wouldn't have a place in WWE under Triple H's management

RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano has detailed his initial concerns about returning to WWE after months away.

The former NXT Superstar left the company in December 2021 to spend time with his family after a successful stint in the company's third brand. In August 2022, he made his shocking return on an episode of RAW.

In an episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Gargano was asked if he was concerned about his spot in the company when he returned due to management changes. He responded that he was worried, especially about being relevant to the WWE Universe.

"There was always a concern. Honestly, you step away for a bit. Being, I don't want to say an entertainer, but being someone that's in the public eye. When you're out of the public eye, it starts to mess with you. You start to think like 'Man, everything's moving on. Maybe wrestling doesn't need me anymore. Maybe people forgotten about me.'" (14:50 - 15:07)

Gargano made his in-ring return on the latest episode of WWE RAW, where he defeated Chad Gable in a stellar match. However, he is primarily feuding with Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory, considering their recent interactions.

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano shares there was a time he questioned his exit

Although Johnny Wrestling is now content with his decision to take a brief hiatus last year, it looks like that wasn't always the case.

On the same podcast, Gargano talked about how he saw reports that said he should've returned when he had the chance. Still, he was glad that everything worked out for him.

"We're all on Twitter, we can see things. I've seen some reports saying like, 'Johnny missed his window. If he would've showed up immediately right when his contract expired. It would've [created] maximum amount of buzz possible, he would be on the best position.' I saw that and it made me question myself like, 'Maybe I should've went somewhere immediately. But again, I believe that everything happens for a reason. And everything worked out extremely well in the long run." (15:13 - 15:46)

Upon his return, Gargano cut a passionate promo and detailed his plans to carve out a successful run on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if he will cement his place as one of RAW's top stars in the coming months.

