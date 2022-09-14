Triple H seemingly let top name write his own promo before leaving WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano recently recalled his experience working in NXT and praised the brand's backstage atmosphere.

Johnny Wrestling signed with the company in 2016, where he remained until his exit in December 2021. During his run, he became the NXT Champion and also captured the North American and the Tag Team Championship.

In an episode of the Out of Character podcast, Gargano expressed that he enjoyed working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

"I genuinely loved working with those two [Triple H and Shawn Michaels], working with everyone in that environment. I loved working with everyone in the NXT locker room, everyone in the office, the writing staff."

He added that the Hall of Famers let him write his final promo before his exit:

"I said this in my final promo, my final promo that I did on air on NXT was all real, it's from the heart. I wrote it myself. It wasn't like people were giving me things to say. It was like, 'Hey, go out, have a chance to say goodbye, say the things you want to say.' That is why it was my choice to stay in NXT for that long." (9:38 - 10:07)

Gargano left the promotion late last year to focus on his family. However, he returned to WWE on the August 22 episode of RAW and is currently feuding with Austin Theory.

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano admits he is a Triple H and Shawn Michaels guy

The Game and The Heartbreak Kid currently hold crucial backstage roles in WWE. Triple H was recently promoted to Chief Content Officer, while Michaels is the current Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

On the same podcast, Johnny Wrestling confessed that he was loyal to both veterans and that they were the reason he stayed with WWE's third brand.

"I am a Triple H guy, I am a Shawn Michaels guy. When I left, like I said, I will always always be loyal to Hunter and Shawn for the opportunities they have given me, the friendship that we have, and the working relationship we have. It was nothing but great times, and that's a big reason honestly, and everyone should know this about this by now, why I was on NXT for so long." (9:10 - 9:37)

The former NXT Champion defeated Chad Gable in his first match back on Monday's RAW. However, he was attacked by his former stablemate Theory on the show. It will be interesting to see how this rivalry unfolds in the coming weeks.

