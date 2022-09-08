"Perhaps I should cancel this date"- WWE's Kayla Braxton explains why she's nervous about her upcoming date

WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton is pondering on possibly canceling an upcoming date with a guy and the reason is related to his name.

Kayla Braxton has been working for WWE for about six years now. During her time in the limelight, she has managed to grow quite a large fan following on social media. She currently has more than 250,000 followers on Twitter. Braxton occasionally shares amusing incidents from her daily life with her Twitter followers.

Kayla recently revealed in a tweet that she has a date coming up with a guy called Farzan. She further wrote that she's afraid that she will end up making a bunch of jokes at the expense of his name. The company's regular host finished off her tweet by joking if she should cancel the date to avoid an embarrassing situation that her jokes would lead to.

"I have a date coming up with a guy named Farzan and I have no idea how I’m gonna get through it without making about 86 different jokes. For example - “Hi, nice to meet you, Farzan. So like - how FAR was ur rainforest from ur cousin Tarzan’s?” Perhaps I should cancel this date," she wrote on Twitter.

How did WWE fans react to Kayla Braxton's hilarious tweet?

It didn't take long before Kayla Braxton's fans chimed in with amusing responses to her tweet. Check out some of those responses below:

Phil Staley @Phil_Staley @KaylaBraxtonWWE When you meet you simply must tap your chest and say, “Me Kayla. You Farzan.” @KaylaBraxtonWWE When you meet you simply must tap your chest and say, “Me Kayla. You Farzan.” 😬

Justin @YeetusTweetus @KaylaBraxtonWWE Since you'll see him in person, does Farzan become Nearzan? @KaylaBraxtonWWE Since you'll see him in person, does Farzan become Nearzan?

GremLyn @L_DP_Taylor @KaylaBraxtonWWE Do this. If he laughs he's a keeper. If he just walks away, he has no joy in his heart and it wasn't meant to be. @KaylaBraxtonWWE Do this. If he laughs he's a keeper. If he just walks away, he has no joy in his heart and it wasn't meant to be. https://t.co/PNuPK98D6m

Kayla Braxton came out as bisexual in a heartfelt message that she shared last year. Check out her comments below:

“My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs?. I always filled in ‘other’ because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m Bi.”

Kayla is doing quite well for herself in WWE and still has a long road ahead of her. Right now, though, her ardent fans are more excited to learn about her upcoming date and if she goes through with it. Here's hoping Kayla reveals if she did end up making jokes at her date's expense, and what was his reaction to the same.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil