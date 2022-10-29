WWE's Kayla Braxton legitimately angry following real-life incident

WWE personality Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to share a real-life incident that genuinely made her angry.

Host of WWE's The Bump, Braxton is not afraid to speak her mind regardless of her being on or off of television.

Taking to Twitter, she revealed a recent incident that occurred with an Uber Driver, whom the WWE personality labeled as the "rudest driver." According to Braxton's tweet, the driver asked her to get out of the car, as she opted not to say 'hi' at 7 in the morning:

"Hey @Uber - just had the rudest driver who told me she was gonna make me get out of her car because I didn’t say hi when I got into her car. Mind you - she didn’t say hi either. It’s 7 am, I’ve been up since 3 am to catch a flight and my preferences are set to “quiet.” I’m livid." wrote Braxton.

Kayla Braxton has been mixing it up with The Bloodline in recent weeks

Kayla Braxton was recently seen sporting Bloodline merch for this week's WWE's The Bump. She also dressed up as one-half of The Usos during the Halloween special episode.

On a previous edition of WWE's The Bump, Braxton was seen wearing an Honorary Uce shirt while interviewing Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa. Throughout the interview, Sikoa was seen breaking character, as he popped on numerous occasions.

Braxton even took to Twitter to brag about the same with the following tweet:

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE 🏽 🏽 Not to brag - but I think I have the most fun gig on the planet. Also - popping any member of the Bloodline on live television has been a goal of mine so thanks @solosikoa for being my first Not to brag - but I think I have the most fun gig on the planet. Also - popping any member of the Bloodline on live television has been a goal of mine so thanks @solosikoa for being my first 😂 ☝🏽 👊🏽 https://t.co/08Oyhg4HwF

Speaking of The Bloodline, faction members Zayn and Solo will be in action tonight on SmackDown. They will face Ridge Holland and Butch in a tag team match after brutally attacking Sheamus and taking him out in the process.

Bloodline leader Roman Reigns will also return to the blue brand on this week's show.

