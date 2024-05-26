WWE's latest Uncle Howdy tease seemingly hints reunion with Bray Wyatt’s former ally

Uncle Howdy's potential return to WWE is one of the most anticipated events among fans. A recent tease dropped by the Stamford-based company seemingly hints at the character aligning with Alexa Bliss.

The 32-year-old has been absent from the company since her match against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. She lost the contest after she was thrown off by the presence of Uncle Howdy.

Alexa Bliss was an integral part of the storyline involving The Fiend, portrayed by Bray Wyatt. The Goddess was also featured in several segments based around Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt's potential rivalry. The Stamford-based promotion recently dropped a major tease on their website, seemingly regarding the rumored new faction.

The latest QR code revealed by the wrestling promotion leads to a page having an interface similar to that of the websites in the late nineties. The hyperlinks on the page lead to pictures of cryptic messages written on paper.

You can visit the page by clicking here.

WWE provided the update days after the Twitch stream, which displayed a teaser featuring a mysterious woman resembling Alexa Bliss. The cryptic messages written on the paper also appear to be directed toward The Goddess, seemingly waiting for Uncle Howdy to help her walk through a closed door, potentially referring to the Firefly Funhouse.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss opens up about the importance of time away from wrestling

Alexa Bliss decided to take a break from professional wrestling to focus on her pregnancy after Royal Rumble 2023. On November 27 last year the former multi-time WWE champion and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, welcomed their baby girl, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Speaking in an interview with The Messenger, Bliss opened up about the benefits of taking time away from wrestling. She stated that the break allows the superstars to evolve their characters, which is the key to longevity in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," she said.

Alexa Bliss has yet to announce her return to in-ring action. It will be interesting to see if and when she decides to come back and if it will be alongside Uncle Howdy and the rumored faction.

