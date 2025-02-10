WWE's Liv Morgan opens up about her 'toxic trait'

Liv Morgan took some time to talk about what she organically gravitates towards recently. She admitted it was her 'red flag.'

Liv Morgan is gearing up for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She will look to win the upcoming bout and ultimately win back the belt she lost last month.

While conversing with Eric LeGrand on A Cup of bELieve Podcast, the former Women's World Champion revealed she loves the bad guys. She is not sure why that is the case but acknowledged that it needs to be understood because there may be something deeper to it:

"I think I gravitate towards bad guys, maybe naturally," Liv Morgan said. She further explained, "I just feel like there’s a reason for everything, a reason for the behavior. There’s something misunderstood there that I kind of want to figure out. That’s my toxic trait, that’s my red flag," she admitted. [From 18:54 to 19:18]

Morgan lost the Women's World Title on the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW. It remains to be seen if she climbs back to the top of the food chain this year. Needless to say, she remains one of the biggest heels on the roster alongside her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan prefers being a heel in WWE

Liv Morgan broke out in 2024, reigning as Monday Night RAW's Women's World Champion for 200 days. She has never looked better in her career, even surpassing her impressive wins over ex-UFC mauler Ronda Rousey.

In the last year, although she started as the babyface during her feud with Rhea Ripley, she ultimately became the heel in the equation. This was mainly due to Ripley's incredible popularity among WWE fans. Nevertheless, Morgan would rather be the heel than the babyface:

"It’s the best, it’s so funny, it’s such a different feeling than being cheered, like, being disliked. To get people riled up to where they want to voice their displeasure for you. It is such a funny feeling and I love it. I'm obsessed with it. And I want to see how much of it I can get," Liv Morgan said. [From 19:27 to 19:52]

The Miracle Kid defeated Iyo Sky last week to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She later claimed that Sky injured her during their bout.

