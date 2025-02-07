Iyo Sky has injured 30-year-old WWE Superstar on RAW

WWE Superstar Iyo Sky was left heartbroken when she lost her shot at a WrestleMania main event this past Monday. Liv Morgan qualified after Rhea Ripley's interference during their singles match disqualified the Japanese star.

According to Morgan, Sky injured her. She shared a picture on Instagram today, showing off her battle scar. She even sarcastically thanked her opponent.

The injury is only minor, as it is on her lips. Liv Morgan will step inside the Elimination Chamber at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 1, where she has a shot at challenging for the belt she lost last month or going after the rival brand's titleholder.

"Fat lip still fat thank u @iyo_sky," Liv Morgan wrote.

Liv Morgan's message to Iyo Sky [Image via Instagram]

The Genius of the Sky broke down in tears after Rhea Ripley accidentally got her disqualified on RAW.

Bayley claims she has "unfinished business" with former WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky

A few weeks ago, Bayley got transferred to Monday Night RAW. She met Iyo Sky backstage, after which she acknowledged their history.

Bayley and Sky feuded over the WWE Women's Championship on the road to WrestleMania last year. They were inseparable upon the Japanese star's arrival in WWE in the summer of 2022. Sky grew as a singles star, eventually winning the Money in the Bank contract and cashing it in on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023 to win her first world title.

Until early 2024, Bayley and Iyo Sky were part of Damage CTRL, with the former acting as the group's leader. But then Sky turned on her mentor, believing that the latter had no place in the faction anymore. At WrestleMania XL, The Role Model defeated The Genius of the Sky for the Women's Title.

"Unfinished business," Bayley wrote.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley took to Instagram, noticing a fan's post that stated she should face Sky at WrestleMania 41 after the latter lost her opportunity to qualify for the Chamber match this week. Ripley, however, was more concerned about her relationship with Sky after she played a role in destroying the Japanese star's chances of headlining The Show of Shows again this year.

