WWE Superstar Liv Morgan expresses her interest in joining a multi-billion dollar franchise

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has begun her Hollywood journey and expressed her interest in joining one of the biggest movie franchises.

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan made an impact in the women's division when she climbed the ladder and won the Money in the Bank contract at the namesake's annual Premium Live Event. The same night, she cashed in her contract on an injured Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Morgan revealed how she hopes to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future:

"Honestly, that's — I will be in the MCU. That's a goal of mine. This is not the MCU, but I will be in the MCU, I can just feel it. I don't know how I'm going to finagle or finesse my way in there, but I know that there is a role for me." (H/T - Fighful)

Fans would surely love to see Morgan potray a popular MCU character in the near future as they have already showcased interest in Morgan to potray Magik from X-Men.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan talks about her Hollwood Career

It is a common phenomenon for a WWE superstar to pursue a career in Hollywood. Several superstars such as Triple H, Big Show and Goldberg have tried but couldn't make a lasting impact, whereas The Rock, Batista, and John Cena, are now successfully ingrained into Hollywood.

Morgan is currently the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion but has already begun her journey in Hollywood as she was cast in The Kill Room alongside Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Joe Manganiello. On the same podcast, Morgan spoke about her upcoming role:

"My role wasn't major, you know what I mean? But I got all of my stuff done in one day. But, it was really cool. Because I feel like WWE really prepares you in so many ways for acting, movies, and television, that you don't even really notice until you're put in the environment outside of WWE." (H/T - Fighful)

She went on to speak about an upcoming role that she will reveal at a later date. Liv Morgan is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match against Ronda Rousey.

Do you think Liv Morgan will retain her title and defeat Rousey for the third time? Sound off in the comment section.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far