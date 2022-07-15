Former champion discloses Happy Corbin was responsible for his previous WWE look

Madcap Moss revealed that his WWE rival, Happy Corbin, was the mind behind his trademark suspenders.

In December 2014, Moss made his pro wrestling debut at the NXT live event and on January 2020 episode of RAW, he made his main roster debut. Moss is one of SmackDown's rising stars. Ever since he branched out from Happy Corbin, the two have been involved in a heated rivalry that recently concluded. During their recent feud, it was mostly Madcap who came out victorious.

While in an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Madcap Moss was asked about his earlier look. The superstar then shared that the suspenders were suggested by his former partner, Happy Corbin.

He said:

"You know, it was his call. He had the signature fedoras and he wanted me to have my own signature thing. And he gave me a choice of a few different things. And you know, I thought the suspenders have some function to them too. You know, they hold the pants up and I decided to double up with a belt." (0:39-0:55)

You can check out the full interview here:

Madcap Moss is scheduled for a singles match this upcoming Friday on SmackDown against Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory.

Madcap Moss is happy with his new look in WWE

People remember pro-wrestlers not only with their abilities in the ring as performers, but also with their ring gear. A notable example of this is The Undertaker's long coat and fedora. However, it seems like Moss is happy to retire from his trademark gear.

In the same interview, he continued that although he was happy with the functionality of the gear, he was more happy that the era of the suspenders is finally over.

"Still a lot of people gave me grief for that, but I just really did not want my pants coming down during any matches. And you know, it was unique, so I thought it was a unique, different, and also functional look. And so that's kind of how the suspenders came about. I am happy to say at this point that I have officially ditched the suspenders." (0:56-1:15)

Now sporting a more serious and darker look, it's a wonder if the former WWE 24/7 champion's new appearance could translate to another title win after two years.

