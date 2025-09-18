  • home icon
  WWE's massive plans for Rey Mysterio following return from injury revealed (Exclusive)

WWE's massive plans for Rey Mysterio following return from injury revealed (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 18, 2025 16:30 GMT
From the recent edition of Worlds Collide (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
From the recent edition of Worlds Collide (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

The legendary WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, has been out of action for a while now due to an injury. However, WWE has big plans for him upon his return, and those plans have seemingly been revealed.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the imminent future of the man who many consider to be the greatest luchador of all time. He was last seen at AAA Worlds Collide 2025, reluctantly putting the AAA Mega Championship around the waist of his son, Dominik Mysterio.

According to JoeyVotes and TC, WWE plans to put Rey Mysterio in AAA even more once he returns from injury. They also revealed that there will be another WWE-AAA crossover show before the end of 2025.

Could Rey Mysterio's return align with WWE's Survivor Series plans?

Rey Mysterio has been out of action for a while now, but it appears as though there are finally discussions around his return. It only goes to show why he is a timeless wrestler, but the reality is that he is closer to the end career-wise than he is to the beginning.

In what can only be considered his final years as a wrestler, what could be in store after he returns? TC and JoeyVotes speculated that WWE could potentially be planning a Rey vs Dominik Mysterio match for the AAA Mega Championship, and it could be at Survivor Series 2025, as it takes place in Rey's hometown of San Diego (which is the reason behind the iconic 619 number).

If not that, then WWE could potentially be looking to have a Rey vs Dominik match at some point in the AAA-WWE crossover event. If it happened at Survivor Series, it would be monumental and almost unprecedented to have another company's World Championship defended on WWE television.

We say "almost unprecedented" because in the early 2000s, the WCW and ECW World Championships were defended on WWE TV. However, like in the case of AAA, it happened only after WWE had already made the acquisitions.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

