WWE's massive revelation about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the best choice that could have been made, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently made headlines after the announcement of his joining the TKO Group's board of directors. According to a veteran, this was one of the best decisions made by the company.

The Rock's new appointment has been met with much appreciation from fans and critics alike. Many believe that his inclusion as a member of the top authorities would only help the TKO Group move forward with more certainty. Bill Apter, for one, was very impressed by the news.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the NWA Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the matter.

"The consumate wrestling fan besides being a being a consumate wrestler, because it is in his blood. He can never get it out of his system, he loves it. He is now gonna help bring this part of TKO group, WWE into even an higher and higher realm. He loves it, they couldn't have made a better choice. " [13:46 onwards]

The Rock's addition to the TKO group has already led to an impressive rise in the conglomerate's stock. It also remains to be seen whether The People's Champ will be in action at WrestleMania 40.

