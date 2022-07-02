Veteran WWE Superstar sends a message to Shayna Baszler and legendary MMA fighter ahead of a title match

Natalya trained with Shayna Baszler and Josh Barnett ahead of her WWE Money in the Bank title fight against Ronda Rousey.

The Queen of Harts recently got her hands full as she is scheduled to go against Ronda Rousey at the upcoming premium live event. The feud has since been taken up a notch as both women traded shots on both social media and in the ring.

With their bout just one day away, Nattie consulted with special trainers for her upcoming match. Through her social media, the challenger revealed that she was training with former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Josh Barnett. Besides him, she was also joined by former MMA fighter and close friend of Ronda, Shayna Baszler.

"Been preparing for this match for a long time. Thankful to @JoshLBarnett and @QoSBaszler for passing on so much knowledge #AndNew #SmackDown"

Natalya will face Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The match will take place at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena for the upcoming Money in the Bank event.

WWE fans rallied behind Natalya for her upcoming match

Following the post, fans were quick to express their support for the challenger. Fans have also expressed how impressed they were with the effort Nattie took in preparation for the match.

Although the two stars have been best friends in the past, it seems that all the love is gone. Given their history, it's no wonder both stars made their feud slightly personal. A few weeks ago, they both had a back-and-forth argument on Twitter, but it seemed like it didn't stop there.

In a recent episode of After The Bell, Natalya called the champion arrogant. This was in response to their previous segment on SmackDown, where Ronda commented on the fact that her rival didn't want to have kids.

With their match now inching closer, fans will be waiting to see if a new champion will be crowned or if the championship will remain with The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

