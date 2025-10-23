WWE’s new AI move worries wrestling journalist Bill Apter: "You need to curb the use of it" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about WWE using AI in their storyline. The company is capturing headlines with the recent pivot in strategy.
WWE made a major move recently, hiring its first AI employee. The Wrestling Observer broke the news that Triple H and Co. hired a new Sr. Director of Creative Strategy. In fact, Hunter took the responsibility of introducing the new employee to the creative team. The major responsibility of this new hire would be to integrate AI into storytelling.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter detailed that AI may not be the best direction for the company. He noted that too much use of technology could be harmful for the business and take the human aspect out of wrestling and storytelling. While some fans thought it might be good for business, the Hall of Fame-winning journalist felt the product would lose its essence with AI-generated storylines and angles.
"I'm against AI. I'll tell you why. It's gonna take a lot of paychecks away from a lot of people." He continued, "There are rumors out there that AI might be starting to infiltrate WWE in terms of scriptwriting. I don't know how they would do that. But I think once you take the human aspect out of it, it could lose a lot. Or, on the other hand, some people think it could make the product better. In my opinion, AI is dangerous. You need to curb the use of it. Don't take the humans out of work, out of entertainment and out of any business."
WWE is under the scanner with their current storylines and shows. It will be interesting to see how large platforms like ESPN and Netflix influence the company product in the coming months.
