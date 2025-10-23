WWE’s new AI move worries wrestling journalist Bill Apter: "You need to curb the use of it" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about WWE using AI in their storyline. The company is capturing headlines with the recent pivot in strategy.

Ad

WWE made a major move recently, hiring its first AI employee. The Wrestling Observer broke the news that Triple H and Co. hired a new Sr. Director of Creative Strategy. In fact, Hunter took the responsibility of introducing the new employee to the creative team. The major responsibility of this new hire would be to integrate AI into storytelling.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter detailed that AI may not be the best direction for the company. He noted that too much use of technology could be harmful for the business and take the human aspect out of wrestling and storytelling. While some fans thought it might be good for business, the Hall of Fame-winning journalist felt the product would lose its essence with AI-generated storylines and angles.

Ad

Trending

"I'm against AI. I'll tell you why. It's gonna take a lot of paychecks away from a lot of people." He continued, "There are rumors out there that AI might be starting to infiltrate WWE in terms of scriptwriting. I don't know how they would do that. But I think once you take the human aspect out of it, it could lose a lot. Or, on the other hand, some people think it could make the product better. In my opinion, AI is dangerous. You need to curb the use of it. Don't take the humans out of work, out of entertainment and out of any business."

Ad

Ad

WWE is under the scanner with their current storylines and shows. It will be interesting to see how large platforms like ESPN and Netflix influence the company product in the coming months.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More