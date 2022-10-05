WWE reportedly made a new mandate ahead of Women's Ladder match at Extreme Rules

WWE reportedly made an interesting mandate in regards to the Ladder match for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

Champion Bianca Belair challenged Damage CTRL leader Bayley to a ladder match for the title at the upcoming premium live event. The event will emanate live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PN on Saturday, October 8th.

Eleanor 🎃 🐍 @Its_Eleanor



Women making history once again, you love to see it, this match is going to be INCREDIBLE



@itsBayleyWWE

@BiancaBelairWWE



#ExtremeRules Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (Ladder Match) at WWE Extreme Rules will mark the *first ever* women’s one-on-one ladder match!Women making history once again, you love to see it, this match is going to be INCREDIBLE Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (Ladder Match) at WWE Extreme Rules will mark the *first ever* women’s one-on-one ladder match! Women making history once again, you love to see it, this match is going to be INCREDIBLE 🙌@itsBayleyWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #ExtremeRules https://t.co/CSQL5FB0wt

Fitghtful Select has reported that the company has decided to use only 8 to 10-foot ladders during the match. The mandate does not seem odd until we bring up how modern ladder matches in WWE use 12-foot ladders.

There has been no evident reason why this change is being made and this changes the match logistically. Now, both Superstars will have to stand closer to the highest rung of the ladder, or it might just mean that WWE is planning to hang the title belt a little lower.

In the go-home segment for this match ahead of Extreme Rules on last night's RAW, Damage CTRL beat down Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Bayley then climbed the ladder and sat upon it with the RAW Women's Championship. alongside the Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Betting odds for this Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event

This year's Extreme Rules premium live event seems to have massive fan interest behind it. There has been renewed interest WWE is seeing due to comprehensive booking by the new Head of Creative, Triple H. The hype around the event can also be attributed to the fact that every match on the card is a stipulation match, justifying the show's name.

Following are the betting odds for Extreme Rules on October 8th. Released by BetOnline.ag, these odds are subject to change as we get closer and closer to the event and are not locked in before 24-hours ahead of the show. The odds are not spoilers for a match's result, but merely an indication of who is currently the favorite to win the bout.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules match: Liv Morgan (+200) vs. Ronda Rousey (-250)

RAW Women's Championship Ladder match: Bianca Belair (-140) vs. Bayley (+100)

Fight Pit match: Seth Rollins (+220) vs. Matt Riddle (-400)

I Quit match: Edge (-150) vs. Finn Balor (+110)

Strap match: Karrion Kross (-300) vs. Drew McIntyre (+200)

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) (+140) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) (-200)

With an episode of SmackDown to go before Extreme Rules, another match may be added to the show.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far