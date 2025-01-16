WWE's new Spanish commentary team revealed

WWE's new announce team for viewers in Spain has been confirmed. Alvaro Carrera and Miguel Perez will call the weekly action for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, as well as premium live events.

Jerry Soto and Marcelo Rodriguez will continue as WWE's Spanish-language commentators in Latin America.

Madrid-born Axiom is one of the most exciting Spanish wrestlers right now. On January 14, he and Nathan Frazer retained the NXT tag titles against Bronco Nima and Lucien Price on the black and silver brand.

The finish saw Frazer send Price through the announce table with a top-rope splash. Moments later, Axiom hit his Golden Ratio finisher on Nima to secure a pinfall win for his team.

You can hear Carrera and Perez's commentary from the NXT tag title match below:

WWE's English-language commentary teams have also undergone changes in recent months.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee became the new RAW announce team when the red brand moved to Netflix on January 6. Over on SmackDown, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett call the show every Friday.

Corey Graves moved to NXT alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph as part of the commentary reshuffle. However, he did not appear on this week's episode after criticizing the Stamford-based promotion on social media.

