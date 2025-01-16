  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE's new Spanish commentary team revealed

WWE's new Spanish commentary team revealed

By Danny Hart
Modified Jan 16, 2025 21:04 GMT
WWE has several announce teams around the world [Image Credit: wwe.com]
WWE has several announce teams around the world [Image Credit: wwe.com]

WWE's new announce team for viewers in Spain has been confirmed. Alvaro Carrera and Miguel Perez will call the weekly action for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, as well as premium live events.

Jerry Soto and Marcelo Rodriguez will continue as WWE's Spanish-language commentators in Latin America.

Madrid-born Axiom is one of the most exciting Spanish wrestlers right now. On January 14, he and Nathan Frazer retained the NXT tag titles against Bronco Nima and Lucien Price on the black and silver brand.

The finish saw Frazer send Price through the announce table with a top-rope splash. Moments later, Axiom hit his Golden Ratio finisher on Nima to secure a pinfall win for his team.

also-read-trending Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

You can hear Carrera and Perez's commentary from the NXT tag title match below:

WWE's English-language commentary teams have also undergone changes in recent months.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee became the new RAW announce team when the red brand moved to Netflix on January 6. Over on SmackDown, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett call the show every Friday.

Corey Graves moved to NXT alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph as part of the commentary reshuffle. However, he did not appear on this week's episode after criticizing the Stamford-based promotion on social media.

tagline-banner-image
Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी