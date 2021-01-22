WWE's newest signing Gigi Dolin - FKA Priscilla Kelly - reveals who chose her new name

WWE announced yesterday that they had signed three new talents to WWE NXT. Amongst the three, one of the most notable names is Priscilla Kelly who will now be known in the Black and Yellow brand as Gigi Dolin.

As has been the norm lately, most of the new talents in WWE have undergone name changes after being signed to Vince McMahon's company. However, the name Gigi Dolin has raised a few eyebrows amongst the WWE fans, as they wondered if it was a fitting name for the newest signee.

Sad to see Priscilla Kelly not only in WWE, but to have such a silly name...



Good for the other two. — KeepUpWithKayfabe (@KeepUpWithKFabe) January 20, 2021

While the fans have been debating and assuming as to who could have come up with the name, Dolin (FKA Kelly) revealed on her Instagram story that she actually came up with the name herself.

"I picked my name," wrote Gigi Dolin (fka Priscilla Kelly)

Gigi Dolin will be teaming up with one of the other signees Cora Jade (FKA Elayna Black) to take on The Way's formidable team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on WWE NXT. The other signing Zoey Stark (FKA Lacey Ryan) will team up with Marina Shafir to take on one of the favorite teams in the tournament - Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon.

Has Gigi Dolin previously competed in WWE?

Dolin was a participant in the 2018 Mae Young Classic that featured a round-robin tournament, showcasing female wrestlers from various promotions and various countries.

Dolin competed under her previous ring name of Priscilla Kelly and was eliminated by former NXT Superstar and current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the first round.

Following her short endeavor in the WWE MYC, Dolin then wrestled for numerous promotions around the world. It looks like her experience has paid off as she now finds herself thrust into one of the best women's divisions there is.