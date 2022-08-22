Nikkita Lyons confirms the reason for her WWE SmackDown absence

Nikkita Lyons revealed that the true cause of her and Zoey Stark's absence from WWE SmackDown was not related to her vaccination status.
Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were scheduled to face Natalya and Sonya Deville as part of the Women's Tag Team title tournament on the main-roster. However, they were replaced by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Reports circulated that it was because Lyons was not vaccinated and could not enter Canada.
In a recent tweet, Nikkita squashed these rumors and replied to a fan stating that her absence was a result of medical complications. The NXT Superstar then added another tweet saying that she will be sharing about what happened on her social media soon.
"Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night. 🙏" Lyons tweeted
The latest SmackDown saw the Toxic Attraction members defeat the main-roster talent. They are now scheduled to face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez in the semi-finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team title tournament next Friday.
WWE fans believe Nikkita Lyons is not vaccinated
Despite the superstar's repeated assurances about the vaccine concerns, it doesn't look like everybody is convinced.
Some fans have been speculating that Lyons was not vaccinated. One fan even compared her response to Nia Jax when the released superstar revealed she didn't get one:
However, one fan showed their support to the NXT Superstar. They said that the WWE talent doesn't owe anyone an explanation and to ignore the haters:
For now, it looks like fans will have to wait and see what the talent has to say once she conducts the aforementioned live on her social media.
What do you think about the situation involving Nikkita Lyons? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!
