Nikkita Lyons confirms the reason for her WWE SmackDown absence

Nikkita Lyons revealed that the true cause of her and Zoey Stark's absence from WWE SmackDown was not related to her vaccination status.

Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were scheduled to face Natalya and Sonya Deville as part of the Women's Tag Team title tournament on the main-roster. However, they were replaced by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Reports circulated that it was because Lyons was not vaccinated and could not enter Canada.

In a recent tweet, Nikkita squashed these rumors and replied to a fan stating that her absence was a result of medical complications. The NXT Superstar then added another tweet saying that she will be sharing about what happened on her social media soon.

"Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night. 🙏" Lyons tweeted

Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe @RVDBRONCOS 🏼 @Rumblewar Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night. @RVDBRONCOS @Rumblewar Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night. 🙏🏼

The latest SmackDown saw the Toxic Attraction members defeat the main-roster talent. They are now scheduled to face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez in the semi-finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team title tournament next Friday.

WWE fans believe Nikkita Lyons is not vaccinated

Despite the superstar's repeated assurances about the vaccine concerns, it doesn't look like everybody is convinced.

Some fans have been speculating that Lyons was not vaccinated. One fan even compared her response to Nia Jax when the released superstar revealed she didn't get one:

Just Teye @_Donezo @nikkita_wwe @RVDBRONCOS @Rumblewar It’s real funny, Nia Jax made the same weird “I’ll explain it later” tweet when she got heat for not being vaccinated. @nikkita_wwe @RVDBRONCOS @Rumblewar It’s real funny, Nia Jax made the same weird “I’ll explain it later” tweet when she got heat for not being vaccinated.

Zach @zegolf Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe @RVDBRONCOS 🏼 @Rumblewar Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night. @RVDBRONCOS @Rumblewar Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night. 🙏🏼 "I hope you have a blessed night." is exactly the thing people say when they don't want to admit they're not vaccinated. Own your beliefs. twitter.com/nikkita_wwe/st… "I hope you have a blessed night." is exactly the thing people say when they don't want to admit they're not vaccinated. Own your beliefs. twitter.com/nikkita_wwe/st…

MontelWP @MontelWP twitter.com/nikkita_wwe/st… Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe @RVDBRONCOS 🏼 @Rumblewar Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night. @RVDBRONCOS @Rumblewar Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night. 🙏🏼 twitter.com/nikkita_wwe/st… https://t.co/cr0sFhFpOs

MontelWP @MontelWP twitter.com/nikkita_wwe/st… Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe @RVDBRONCOS 🏼 @Rumblewar Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night. @RVDBRONCOS @Rumblewar Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night. 🙏🏼 twitter.com/nikkita_wwe/st… https://t.co/cr0sFhFpOs

However, one fan showed their support to the NXT Superstar. They said that the WWE talent doesn't owe anyone an explanation and to ignore the haters:

Maria Panova @notsleeeping @nikkita_wwe @RVDBRONCOS

I didnt know you tweeted last night, but I saw it made news

You dont owe fans any explanations. Ignore the goofy haters and enjoy your life!

twitter.com/Cultaholic/sta… Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic Nikkita Lyons Responds To Speculation Surrounding SCRAPPED WWE SmackDown Debut | WWE Talent Departs Company | WRESTLING NEWS shows.acast.com/cultaholic/epi… Nikkita Lyons Responds To Speculation Surrounding SCRAPPED WWE SmackDown Debut | WWE Talent Departs Company | WRESTLING NEWS shows.acast.com/cultaholic/epi… @Rumblewar Good morning Nikkita! Have a wonderful Monday.I didnt know you tweeted last night, but I saw it made newsYou dont owe fans any explanations. Ignore the goofy haters and enjoy your life! @nikkita_wwe @RVDBRONCOS @Rumblewar Good morning Nikkita! Have a wonderful Monday.I didnt know you tweeted last night, but I saw it made news You dont owe fans any explanations. Ignore the goofy haters and enjoy your life!twitter.com/Cultaholic/sta…

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait and see what the talent has to say once she conducts the aforementioned live on her social media.

What do you think about the situation involving Nikkita Lyons? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA