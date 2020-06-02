WWE's Otis shares a picture of his that should be on Sports Illustrated's cover

Mr. Money In The Bank

Otis is currently on dream run in WWE. Who knew that a man who started off in NXT as one half of Heavy Machinery would have such a run so early in his main roster career. All WWE fans are aware of Otis' antics on the WWE shows as well as on social media. He is one of the most entertaining Superstars in the WWE right now.

Otis' Sports Illustrated cover picture

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED COVER @SInow Here I COME



Ohhh YEAAA



I’M JUST A LOVE MACHINE that keeps on COMINNNNNNN’ ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/gxKYD1Cgg0 — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) June 2, 2020

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Otis and his girlfriend Mandy Rose were shown enjoying their time at what looked like a pool side resort. Otis and Mandy Rose are currently a storyline couple and since WrestleMania have shifted gears in full swing.

Otis was earlier involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler when Ziggler and Mandy Rose's ex best friend and former Tag Team partner, Sony Deville decided to ruin Rose's Valentine's Day date with Otis. Otis didn't only come out of that feud victorious but also with the lady of his dreams by his side.

Otis wins the WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase

Otis' good luck didn't stop at WrestleMania after he got the girl. He participated in the Money In The Bank qualifying matches, beating Dolph Ziggler. He went on to the main event of Money In The Bank, winning the namesake Ladder Match to clinch the briefcase from the hands of five other competitors.

If you have been living under a rock and haven't tuned into SmackDown or any other WWE show, Otis is Mr. Money In The Bank. He can now cash in anytime against The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. On an episode after Money In The Bank, Otis teamed up with the WWE Universal Champion to beat The Miz and John Morisson.

After the match, Mandy Rose made an appearance and it looked like Otis was going to blindside Strowman to get his hands on the WWE Universal Championship. That didn't happen but now Strowman is well aware that teaming up with Otis doesn't mean that they are friends.

We will need to stay tuned to WWE's SmackDown and upcoming PPVs to see when Otis will cash-in his briefcase to become the WWE Universal Champion.