On the July 24th, 2013 edition of WWE NXT, Paige and Emma made history together when they faced each other in an NXT Women 's Championship Match. This was the moment that they created history together as Paige defeated Emma in the finals on the eight-woman single-elimination tournament to become the first-ever NXT Women's Champion. Now, 7 years after the inaugural title win, the NXT Women's division has gone on to become one of, if not the, best in the company. Paige took to Twitter to thank Triple H for that moment.

Triple H has been working on building the WWE NXT brand over the last decade and has been extremely successful in doing so. Triple H also responded to Paige's Tweet.

WWE's Paige and Triple H have a wholesome Twitter exchange

Paige thanked Triple H for the opportunity that he had provided by giving her and Emma a long match and trusting them.

"Got to reminiscing and I just wanna give a big thank you to @TripleH for giving Emma and I the time for a long match and trusting us with the opportunity with such a big match & showcasing what the women can do! The boss believed in us! #WWENXT"

Got to reminiscing and I just wanna give a big thank you to @TripleH for giving Emma and I the time for a long match and trusting us with the opportunity with such a big match & showcasing what the women can do! The boss believed in us! #WWENXT — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 25, 2020

Triple H replied to the post saying that everything that Paige had received had been well-deserved by her. She had worked hard to get where she was.

Paige would continue to make an impact by going on to defeat AJ Lee on the main roster and had a memorable feud with her over the then-WWE Divas Champion after winning the title with on her debut on WWE RAW the night after WrestleMania 30.

Advertisement

Emma also reacted to the moment after Paige posted a picture of the two of them moments before the match began. She said that she would always recall it fondly because it was a special time in her life.

I’ll never forget it! Such a special time in my life! ❤️ https://t.co/lkbKwmmKlN — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) July 25, 2020

Currently, Paige is most unfortunately retired from active competition in the ring due to issues with injuries, which do not allow her to wrestle in WWE.