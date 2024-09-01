WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes' road to Bad Blood revealed

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is enjoying his time as the face of the company. The American Nightmare has been at the top of the WWE roster for four months now. After yet another successful night at Bash in Berlin, Rhodes took to social media to let the WWE Universe know his schedule for the month of September.

Last night, at Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter gave The American Nightmare a run for his money, but in the end, the former AEW star hit KO with the Crossroads to retain his title.

Rhodes was also seen at the post-show Press Conference, taking Triple H's place to discuss the statistics of the successful PLE. After a long night in Germany, the former EVP of AEW took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and let the fans know his schedule for September. It looks like Rhodes will be on every episode of WWE SmackDown this month along with a couple of live event appearances.

Gunther shares Cody Rhodes' plans for Bad Blood

In addition to Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship match at Bash in Berlin, Gunther was challenged by Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General and The Viper clashed in the main event of the premium live event.

Gunther retained his title and was later in an interview where he was asked about main eventing a major PLE. The World Heavyweight Champion acknowledged that he and Rhodes are on the same side. He said that the Undisputed WWE Champion took one for the team and that he would repay the favor at the Bad Blood PLE.

Gunther's interview confirmed that Rhodes will be a part of Bad Blood on October 5th. In addition to his spot on the card, Rhodes' likely opponent for the upcoming show was seemingly confirmed as well at Bash in Berlin.

