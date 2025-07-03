WWE's Raquel Rodriguez breaks character to send important message

WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez recently took to social media to send an emotional message. The 34-year-old star is the current one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Raquel Rodriguez was enjoying a great run as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Liv Morgan until the latter unfortunately got injured. Amid Morgan's absence, Rodriguez's title reign was in jeopardy as she did not have a partner. However, on the latest edition of RAW, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh convinced Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis to consider Raquel and Roxanne Perez as the Women's Tag Team Champions.

The 34-year-old recently took to Instagram to share several photos from her meet and greet with kids at the Boys & Girls Club of America. She also shared a throwback picture of herself as a kid holding a basketball in the club. In her post's caption, Rodriguez broke her on-screen heel character to send an important message, writing that America needed "Club Kids" and she was a living proof of that.

"1 in 19 Americans grew up in a Boys & Girls Club. The Club experience opened the door to my journey to become a WWE Superstar! We are proof that America needs Club Kids. #OpentheDoor," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Bill Apter was full of praise for Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley's match at WWE Night of Champions

After Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley's Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, gave his thoughts on the matchup.

The veteran journalist said that he had never seen someone dominate Ripley quite like Rodriguez did at the Saudi Arabia event. Apter added that he believed their match was equal to or better than any other Men's Street Fights in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I've never seen Rhea Ripley take such a beating. I've never seen such power from a woman like Raquel Rodriguez. The two of them, this was like a, you know, they called it a Street Fight, and it was an incredible, tough match." Bill added, "You could put this up against any Street Fight with two men, and it would probably equal or better than some of the men's Street Fights. This match was incredible. Raquel Rodriguez is extremely underrated."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign.

