WWE's ratings exposed by Vince Russo: "People don't analyze this" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company's declining ratings. WWE is currently headed by President Nick Khan, with Triple H serving as the Chief Content Officer.

Russo was part of WWE's creative team during the Attitude Era. In fact, he was the writer for some of the major storylines that contributed to one of the most profitable times in company history. With the company's business model changing considerably over the years, the fan viewership has also dropped considerably from the heights of the Attitude Era.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that WWE's ratings started on the downward trend since 2000. He explained that although the company claimed to have generated three million viewers, it was spread across a global audience over the week. The former writer also suggested that repetitive views were also being included to inflate the current viewership ratings.

"Bro, the ratings were declining, like literally starting in 2000. It's been a long time. People don't analyze this. They're doing three million people, not only are they doing the three million people globally, they're doing the three million people over the course of a week. Over the course of seven days, they're drawing that number. So if you go back and watch this over, that counts." [From 27:25 onwards]

Triple H, as the head of creative, has had some success in bringing back some disillusioned viewers. Under The Game's leadership, the company is doing record numbers in tickets and merchandise sales across the globe.

