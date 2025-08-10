WWE's recent major decision questioned; Bill Apter provides explanation (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced a major decision regarding the company's PLEs, which will apparently be available on only ESPN starting in 2026. This has raised some eyebrows, but veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that such a change is to be expected.

Ad

This move is expected to impact the global audience accessibility for the company's PLEs, making it easier for fans around the world to watch shows like SummerSlam and WrestleMania. However, the fact that it utilizes yet another platform in the already growing array of the company's streaming partners has raised concerns among fans in the US, who will have to pay separate fees to each platform in order to have the full WWE experience.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the situation on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter had the following to say:

"The bottom line is that TKO, since they now have acquired WWE, they are a big business. And this is, they're gonna keep trying to bring, yeah, it's all about the dollar." [8:00 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

Ad

Pat McAfee has also commented on the WWE changes

Pat McAfee had a rather interesting tweet after the deal between the Stamford-based promotion was announced, as he took a shot at some people who might not be happy with the development.

Taking to Twitter, he stated:

"Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum a** suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN. Cheers to the future"

Ad

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN. ​ Cheers to the future

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen how this change affects the company going forward.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE