WWE's recent major decision questioned; Bill Apter provides explanation (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced a major decision regarding the company's PLEs, which will apparently be available on only ESPN starting in 2026. This has raised some eyebrows, but veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that such a change is to be expected.
This move is expected to impact the global audience accessibility for the company's PLEs, making it easier for fans around the world to watch shows like SummerSlam and WrestleMania. However, the fact that it utilizes yet another platform in the already growing array of the company's streaming partners has raised concerns among fans in the US, who will have to pay separate fees to each platform in order to have the full WWE experience.
Speaking about the situation on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter had the following to say:
"The bottom line is that TKO, since they now have acquired WWE, they are a big business. And this is, they're gonna keep trying to bring, yeah, it's all about the dollar." [8:00 onwards]
Pat McAfee has also commented on the WWE changes
Pat McAfee had a rather interesting tweet after the deal between the Stamford-based promotion was announced, as he took a shot at some people who might not be happy with the development.
Taking to Twitter, he stated:
"Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum a** suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN. Cheers to the future"
As of now, it remains to be seen how this change affects the company going forward.
