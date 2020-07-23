WWE's Renee Young reveals her new look

WWE announcer, interviewer, and special contributor Renee Young has been away from WWE TV for almost a month now after she was tested positive for COVID-19 in late June. She did appear at "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" this Sunday, hosting the kickoff pre-show, but she attended it via video from her home.

Even during her time away from WWE, recovering from COVID-19, Renee Young stays active on her social media. She took to Instagram recently and posted a picture of her new look. Renee Young now has a new haircut, and she wanted to share it with her fans before her husband, former WWE Superstar and the current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley catches her. The caption read -

"Trying to take a suitable picture of my new haircut before Jon catches me and starts roasting me"

You can check out Renee Young's Instagram post below, where she revealed her new hairstyle.

She later wrote in the comments of her post, following up on the caption of Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose) roasting her.

* i didn’t mean he was roasting the haircut. The haircut is great. I meant roasting me for taking 103839292 selfies trying to get it right!

Renee Young has reportedly recovered from COVID-19

WWE Universe was shocked when Renee Young revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Several fans and WWE Superstars gave her positivity and wished for her quick recovery. As per the latest reports earlier this month, she has fully recovered and is expected to be back on WWE TV soon.

During her time away from WWE, Renee Young made a "huge announcement" as she revealed that she had handed in the manuscript of her cookbook. This was the first book that she has written, which contains over seventy recipes. Her cookbook also comes with a playlist that will set the mood while inviting people over for a "wine and dine".

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates!