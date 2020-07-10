Renee Young has reportedly fully recovered from COVID-19, update on her WWE return

We've got some great news regarding Renee Young's health and her WWE future.

The WWE presenter is expected to make her WWE TV return fairly soon.

Renee Young testing positive for COVID-19 was the biggest story in the world of professional wrestling wh￼en she publicly confirmed the news around 15 days ago. Dave Meltzer now reports that Renee Young has fully recovered from the dreaded virus and as of early this week, the WWE presenter 'felt great'.

Meltzer added in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Renee Young would be returning to work relatively soon. While the exact date wasn't revealed, Renee Young is now coronavirus-free, and it shouldn't be long before she is back on WWE TV.

Renee Young and Jon Moxley would be tested again this week

The report also stated that both Renee Young and her husband Jon Moxley would be tested once again this week. If the results come back as negative, then Moxley would be given the green signal to face Brian Cage at Fight for the Fallen on AEW TV next week.

Just a friendly little reminder: wearing a mask can literally be saving yours or someone else’s life. As someone that’s had covid- trust me, you don’t want it. Be safe. Take care of each other. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 9, 2020

As you may know, Jon Moxley was originally scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage at the recently concluded Fyter Fest event. However, Moxley told AEW officials that he'd come in contact with a person with COVID-19, who was later revealed to be Renee Young.

Moxley has tested negative after multiple tests, and it was reported that both Mox and Young isolated themselves in different parts of their house.

Despite being away from WWE TV, Renee Young has been in the news over the past few weeks. The WWE personality has maintained her online presence and even recently teased a 'big, fat announcement'. Many fans speculated that Young might have been pregnant; however, her announcement ended up being about her new upcoming cookbook. Young handed over the manuscript of the book and shared the news with the fans.

Renee Young wasn't the only WWE employee who completed a full recovery from COVID-19 as Kayla Braxton also took to Instagram earlier in the day to confirm that she had successfully beaten COVID-19 for the second time.

The COVID-19 outbreak in WWE has reportedly seen around 30+ employees and talents test positive for the virus and the company have duly taken various steps to curb the spread of the disease backstage.

It's good to see Renee Young and Kayla Braxton fully recover from the virus, and we eagerly look forward to seeing them back on WWE TV.