WWE had big plans for Drew McIntyre. It was no secret that he would have headlined WrestleMania 36 at the Raymond James Stadium had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Drew McIntyre headlined the second night of WrestleMania 36 and defeated Brock Lesnar to win his first WWE Championship without fans present in the arena.

According to Inside The Ropes, WWE had plans to utilize Drew McIntyre as the first British World Champion to enter the UK market and have a major PPV for the first time in years.

The report stated that the plan was to have Drew McIntyre vs Tyson Fury - the Boxing Heavyweight Champion:

Before the Coronavirus pandemic took ahold of the world, WWE had some exciting plans for UK fans. Multiple sources tell Inside the Ropes that WWE wanted Drew McIntyre vs Tyson Fury for the WWE Title to headline a UK pay-per-view this year.

It comes as no surprise since Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury have had back-and-forth exchanges on social media before. Drew McIntyre even called out Tyson Fury on The Bump and it was clear that the match was a direction WWE wanted to go in.

Tyson Fury hasn't appeared in WWE since his feud and brief alliance with Braun Strowman on SmackDown. He faced The Monster Among Men last year in Crown Jewel and won by count-out.

Is Tyson Fury a good challenge for Drew McIntyre?

We're not sure as to how much buzz Tyson Fury caused in the WWE Universe, but many seem to have forgotten about his brief set of appearances for the company. Regardless, Tyson Fury is as legitimate as it gets and is a known trash talker - which makes him perfect on the mic for WWE.

To add to that, Tyson Fury has expressed his interest and love for wrestling in WWE and Drew McIntyre wouldn't have been calling him out the way he did if WWE had no actual plans for a match.

It would have been a good one-off, but we're not sure how it would have worked out as a PPV main event.