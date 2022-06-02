The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley sends a mysterious message ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell

There's been a shadow cast upon WWE for several weeks now. That spectre is The Judgment Day, and they have made it clear that they are targeting many of their fellow Superstars, either as enemies or possibly even potential recruits.

WWE's newest Gothic group - led by Edge and fortified by former United States Champion Damien Priest and former RAW Women's titleholder Rhea Ripley - have significantly made their presence felt.

The Rated-R Superstar was the one who kicked everything off when he viciously attacked AJ Styles on the Feb 28th edition of RAW.

The beatdown occurred right after The Phenomenal One agreed to what was supposed to be a friendly contest at WrestleMania 38, cementing Edge as a full-fledged heel.

@DC_Wrestling @dc_socool



WWE Raw 2/28/22 Review: EDGE TURNS HEEL & ATTACKS AJ STYLES The Rated R Superstar Is Back Here’s my review #WWERaw WWE Raw 2/28/22 Review: EDGE TURNS HEEL & ATTACKS AJ STYLES youtu.be/qa_psUDa7Og via @YouTube The Rated R Superstar Is Back Here’s my review #WWERaw WWE Raw 2/28/22 Review: EDGE TURNS HEEL & ATTACKS AJ STYLES youtu.be/qa_psUDa7Og via @YouTube https://t.co/dmA0nRsQ5O

The battle continues to rage on, as Styles has now recruited Finn Balor and Liv Morgan to help him even the odds. They may not be, however, as many fans and observers have speculated on who could be next to join The Judgment Day and when it will take place.

All the members of the group have been dropping some serious hints that there is another WWE Superstar waiting in the wings who is ready to embrace their dark side. Edge has openly discussed it in promos, adding fuel to the fire.

A very ominous tweet sent out by Rhea Ripley has the WWE Universe guessing as to what she's hinting at

Ripley has followed in Edge's footsteps, posting a cryptic message that has the fanbase guessing. On Wednesday, she left behind this creepy clue with a one-word message that simply read, "Soon."

This has led to speculation that something may be in the works for the six-person match this weekend at Hell in a Cell. It could be a new name joining the fray or possibly a heel turn from someone on the opposing team.

There's been some rumblings on social media that it could be Finn Balor, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

As we continue to monitor the situation, Sportskeeda will provide instant updates as they become available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far