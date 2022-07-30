The Rock mocks ad featuring WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

The Rock mocked Roman Reigns' new ad and criticized the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's scriptwriter.

It's no secret that Rock and Roman Reigns both share a rich family background. The cousins are both Samoan and come from the famous Anoa'i Family, which consists of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and more Hall of Famers in the sport. Despite being a large family, it looks like the wrestlers have a close relationship.

A recent ad from C4 Energy featured The Tribal Chief walking on a treadmill and saying how he trains in extreme conditions so he can prepare himself. In response, The Great One joked about the presentation of the ad. He pointed out how the current champion called it "extreme conditions" while walking slowly.

"Uso yeah walking 2mph on a treadmill that's inexplicably on a boat dock are extreme conditions. Who's writing this s**t for you 😂 I'm calling you tonight!!! Wtf"

The Rock's hilarious response

Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar this Saturday at Summerslam for the title in a Last Man Standing Match. Meanwhile, The Great One was featured in the recently released DC movie "DC League of Super-Pets."

The Rock vs Roman Reigns is a high possibility for a future WWE match

Some of the classic matches the promotion featured in the past were ones between on-screen and real-life family members. An example of the family members that were pitted against each other was The Hardy Boyz and even Jey Uso versus Roman Reigns. From the looks of it, the Samoans are looking to have another addition to the list.

Fans have been requesting for a possible match between Dwayne and Roman for a while now. The two have acknowledged this dream match in multiple ways. In the past, The Rock hinted at it during an episode of "Young Rock" while the current WWE Superstar hinted at this during a house show.

At the moment, it seems like the cousins share a close bond despite a possible match in the future. Who do you think will come out victorious if the match does occur? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

