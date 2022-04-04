"Logan Paul's not doing that" - WWE's Sami Zayn breaks character to praise Johnny Knoxville

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has praised Johnny Knoxville's dedication to the storyline that they've been in and also compared the Jackass star with another celebrity, Logan Paul.

Knoxville and Zayn's feud in WWE began before this year's Royal Rumble, where the former was one of the entrants in the men's Royal Rumble match. Zayn eliminated him from the match, and Knoxville sought retribution. Their feud continued, with many twists and turns, finally resulting in an "Anything Goes" match at WrestleMania 38.

Ahead of his match at The Show of Shows, Zayn spoke to BT Sport, where he was asked about Knoxville's dedication to his current WWE run. Zayn said Knoxville's dedication has been very good and spoke about the things that his WrestleMania opponent has done compared to Logan Paul.

"Yeah, it's almost a psychotic level (Knoxville's dedication to the storyline). He'll go on my Instagram and fight with fans in the comments section. What are you doing? He's filming a TV show. Aren't you busy? He's getting in the mud with trolls. He's a troll. He's trolling me. It's crazy. That's a different kind of commitment... even doing something with Logan Paul, who's a social media guy, he's not doing that. He's not bickering with fans. He's crazy. He's Johnny Knoxville, he's crazy," said Zayn. [3:35 to 4:06]

Zayn says he's happy and proud to be trusted by WWE to be put in storylines with celebrities and make it appealing to fans.

What happened in the WWE match between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38?

Knoxville and Zayn put on a match that thoroughly entertained the crowd, which featured tasers, giant rat traps, air horns and bowling balls.

Zayn seemed to have the better of his opponent at The Show of Shows, but Knoxville turned things in his favor, with a little help from his Jackass friends.

The SmackDown star was placed on a giant rat trap which didn't allow him to free himself, and Knoxville pinned him and got his comeuppance.

Please H/T BT Sport and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

