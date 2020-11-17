WWE's Sasha Banks talks about joining the Star Wars universe in "The Mandalorian"

The long-awaited airing of WWE Superstar Sasha Bank's appearance on "The Mandalorian" took place on Friday on the Disney+ streaming service. Banks, who is billed under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, played the role of a Mandalorian under the name of Koska Reeves.

Speculation was mounting after the release of the Season 2 trailer that the WWE star would be playing a character by the name of Sabine Wren from the popular Star Wars: Rebels animated TV show. However, it was not to be.

Following the release of her debut episode of Friday, Banks sat down with USA Today to discuss all things Star Wars and her future with the franchise.

WWE, Star Wars, Sasha Banks has proven that she can do it all

When Banks was asked about when she got to see the episode for the first time, the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion had a very heartfelt response.

"It was an early morning treat. I woke up with a huge anxiety attack. I was just like, “Oh my God, today is the day!' I had to do my meditation and I took a walk and I just kind of broke down. I just can't believe that the universe blessed me with this being the day that my episode would air. On Nov. 13 15 years ago, my hero Eddie Guerrero passed away. So I've always thought about the date as something that was really terrible in my life, but I used it to fuel my passion and to really just create a legacy for myself. It's so crazy how the universe is working kind of full circle for me right now."

Banks went on to say that she hasn't had time to fully take in the episode yet, because she was "screaming and crying the whole time." That is honestly understandable, after taking part in something like Stars Wars for the first time.

When asked if this episode would be the last we would see of her character on the show, Banks played her cards close to the vest and offered a very sneaky response.

"The beautiful thing with Disney is they love to have their magic. So you have to keep on watching and see what magic we're going to create."

You can catch the SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks every Friday night on WWE SmackDown on FOX.