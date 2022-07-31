WWE Superstar takes a shot at Liv Morgan's controversial win on SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently took a jibe at SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan after her controversial victory over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022.

Morgan and Rousey have been feuding against each other after the former cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the Baddest Woman on the Planet. The ending of the match tonight saw Morgan get trapped in an arm bar by Rousey while the latter's shoulders were down on the mat. Morgan tapped out at the same time the referee counted the pin fall. However, the victory was awarded to Morgan.

Following the match, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was frustrated over the outcome and attacked the official and Liv Morgan.

Ronda Rousey's Four Horsewomen group member, Shayna Baszler, then took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the actions. She stated that a true winner shouldn't accept a win like that and that Rousey was the rightful champion.

"A true champion wouldn’t accept a “win” like that. @RondaRousey is the rightful champ. #AndNew #SummerSlam," Baszler wrote.

Check out the tweet here:

Fans are divided over the WWE SummerSlam match ending

After the superstar sent out her tweet, fans expressed mixed reactions over the outcome of the match. Some agreed with Baszler's statements, while others pointed out that the referee's call was final:

despair @DespairInc_ @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey Referee decisions stand in WWE. Not Liv’s fault there isn’t a replay rule. @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey Referee decisions stand in WWE. Not Liv’s fault there isn’t a replay rule.

T❌NGØ ☠⃤ @TangoSnlpes @QoSBaszler Liv could of tapped Ronda if she wanted to BECAUSE LIV IS HER. @RondaRousey Referee's call is final. Liv is still the champLiv could of tapped Ronda if she wanted to BECAUSE LIV IS HER. @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey Referee's call is final. Liv is still the champ 😁 Liv could of tapped Ronda if she wanted to BECAUSE LIV IS HER.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed how they wanted Baszler to enter the title picture.

Meg💓💚♠️ @MegChibba @QoSBaszler @TripleH @RondaRousey Go show her how a real champion fights. Shayna as the next champion please!! @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey Go show her how a real champion fights. Shayna as the next champion please!! 😇😇♠️♠️♠️♠️ @TripleH

For now, it looks like Morgan and Rousey's feud won't be ending anytime soon. However, it seems like The Queen of Spades could also make her presence felt and challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It also remains to be seen whether she will ally with Ronda Rousey.

What do you make of Shayna Baszler's thoughts on the Morgan vs. Rousey match? Leave your thoughts below!

