In light of the upcoming FIFA World Cup kicking off on November 20th, WWE announced its own SmackDown World Cup. The tournament will start this week and take place on the upcoming episodes of the blue brand. We now know what;'s in store for the winner of the tournament.

WWE's World Cup will feature 8 Superstars from a variety of countries and will commence this Friday (November 11th). International Superstars the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Santos Escobar, Imperium, and Sami Zayn are all on the roster and could be taking part in the Cup.

Cultaholic has reported that the winner of the SmackDown World Cup will receive a title shot at the Intercontinental Championship, currently held by Gunther.

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic Next Intercontinental Title challenger to be determined in WWE SmackDown World Cup cultaholic.com/posts/next-int… Next Intercontinental Title challenger to be determined in WWE SmackDown World Cup cultaholic.com/posts/next-int…

The last time WWE held a World Cup was in 2018, which once again coincided with the FIFA World Cup. The tournament was won by Shane McMahon, who replaced an "injured" Miz in the final.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Several RAW Superstars are in town for this week's SmackDown

Several WWE RAW Superstars will be in town for Friday Night SmackDown on November 11th.

This week's episode of the Blue Brand will emanate live from Indianapolis, IN. The night will see The Usos defend their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships against old rivals The New Day.

PWInsider has reported that RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and The Judgment Day will also be in town on the night of the show.

Wrestling Update SZN @WrestlingSZN7 Matt Riddle and Judgement Day will be appearing at the WWE Smackdown taping in Indianapolis.( PWInsider) Matt Riddle and Judgement Day will be appearing at the WWE Smackdown taping in Indianapolis.( PWInsider)

While chances are that they will only appear in dark matches on the night, all the talents named here might just start or continue storylines. Riddle may even share a segment with The Bloodline, due to his history of challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

As Survivor Series is around the corner, WWE will be building towards the War Games matches on the show. While one such match is set to feature The Bloodline, no 5-man group exists to challenge them.

As for The Judgment Day, their newest member, Dominik Mysterio, forced his father Rey to change brands and join SmackDown. The group might make an appearance to mess with the legendary masked wrestler. As of this writing, no segments or matches have been announced for any of the RAW talents named above.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes