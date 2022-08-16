WWE's staggering amount being spent on Vince McMahon investigation disclosed

WWE has recently disclosed the amount they are spending on investigations with regard to former CEO Vince McMahon.

McMahon stepped down from his role as WWE CEO last month after reports emerged of him paying "hush money" to former female employees. He has reportedly made over 19.6 million dollars in payoffs, although these figures could improve. John Laurinaitis, who was also named in the allegations, has already been let go by WWE.

We now have another update from WWE regarding the investigation. In their latest filing with the SEC, the company noted they could spend around $10 million on the investigation.

"As previously announced, a Special Committee of independent members of the Company’s Board of Directors was formed to investigate alleged misconduct by the Company’s former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent K. McMahon. The Special Committee investigation is substantially complete. Mr. McMahon resigned from all positions held with the Company on July 22, 2022 but remains a stockholder with a controlling interest. While we currently anticipate spending approximately $10 million during the remainder of the year related to this investigation, the related costs could exceed this estimate."

Jim Cornette's take on Vince McMahon paying over $19.6 million in hush money

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette gave his take on Vince McMahon's alleged payments reaching $19.6 million after further payments of $5 million were recently discovered.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette was quite surprised because the man he had worked with in the 90s was all about not losing money.

"How much more? I bet you that we're going to blow past $20 [million]. The Vince McMahon that I worked with, closely for a few years, never let a chance go by to remind people that in 1995 he lost $6 million. It was the only year the WWF ever lost money and he was not happy about it. He would refer to it, and here's more than three times that that he has paid." [0:50 - 1:23]

Since McMahon's departure, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named the company's Co-CEOs.

It remains to be seen what other details will emerge as WWE conduct their investigations into the matter.

