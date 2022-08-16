"How much more?" - WWE Legend breaks silence on Vince McMahon's payments reportedly reaching $19.6 million

Wrestling legend and WWE veteran Jim Cornette has given his take on the recent news regarding Vince McMahon.

Mr. McMahon announced his retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO last month, following investigations launched into his personal life. Despite making several appearances on WWE television since the allegations surfaced, he made his announcement at the end of July.

Following the allegations, WWE announced that they would revise their financial statements, going all the way back to 2019. This is primarily to account for $14.6 million made in payments. It was recently discovered that a further $5 million in payments had been made, taking the total to $19.6 million.

Cornette revealed why he found it surprising when recounting what McMahon used to say when they worked together in the 90s:

"How much more? I bet you that we're going to blow past $20 [million]. The Vince McMahon that I worked with, closely for a few years, never let a chance go by to remind people that in 1995 he lost $6 million. It was the only year the WWF ever lost money and he was not happy about it. He would refer to it, and here's more than three times that that he has paid." [0:50 to 1:23]

Jim Cornette added that he was "astonished" at the news that Vince McMahon has had to pay $19 million in settlements.

Jim Cornette on John Laurinitis' future in pro wrestling following WWE departure

John Laurinaitis was also reportedly let go by WWE in the fallout from the Vince McMahon scandal. With Laurinaitis no longer with the company, Cornette's co-host Brian Last asked him about Laurinitis' future in pro wrestling.

Cornette said that he couldn't envision Johnny Ace working at IMPACT Wrestling. He also went on to comment on why Tony Khan won't hire Laurinaitis to be a part of AEW:

"The talent, a lot of them, don't like him, especially with the AEW roster comprising mostly of people that wouldn't be John Laurinitis' idea of mainstream wrestling stars, and honestly some of them wouldn't be anybody's idea. I don't think Tony Khan will go, 'Oh, John Laurinitis is the answer to all my troubles' and to be honest, he's not. Tony Khan's troubles lie in creative." [5:10 to 5:44]

At this point, a return for John Laurinitis seems very unlikely. Could we see him back in pro wrestling? Sound off in the comments section.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun