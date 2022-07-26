Stephanie McMahon sends a message to WWE Superstar on a significant occasion 

Current WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon recently congratulated Rey Mysterio on his 20th anniversary in the company.

On July 25, 2002, fans witnessed the legendary luchador's debut on SmackDown against Chavo Guerrero. Ever since that night, he has gone on to have memorable feuds in the promotion alongside winning three world titles. To honor his legacy, tonight's RAW hosted a celebration of the milestone where he gave a heartfelt speech.

In celebration of his career, Stephanie McMahon issued a statement on social media to congratulate the superstar. The Co-CEO of WWE thanked the superstar for his efforts and for bringing his son Dominik into the promotion.

"Congratulations to the one and only @reymysterio on 20 years in @WWE! Thank you for bringing your high-flying lucha style, your passion, your heart, and now, the next generation in your son @DomMysterio35. #Booyaka #MonthOfMysterio"

During tonight's episode, the 20-year veteran thanked the fans and other superstars he met along the way, including Batista, Edge, Dean Malenko and the late great Eddie Guerrero. He was also in action in a tag team match where he was joined by Dominik as they defeated The Judgment Day.

WWE fans were overjoyed as Rey Mysterio celebrates 20 years in the company

Mysterio is not only an accomplished wrestler but has also been a beloved babyface for two decades.

With a notably smaller size, Rey could always pack a punch. The WWE Universe celebrated his fighting spirit as one fan expressed that the luchador has proved that size "does not matter":

Fans then continued to praise Rey and congratulated the veteran. One fan even hoped that he could hold the world title one last time before his retirement:

Eliasville 34 @Eliasville34 @StephMcMahon @reymysterio @WWE @DomMysterio35 Thank you rey Mysterio for being the best wrestler in history I hope they can put you for a last Wwe Championship match one more time @StephMcMahon @reymysterio @WWE @DomMysterio35 Thank you rey Mysterio for being the best wrestler in history I hope they can put you for a last Wwe Championship match one more time

An AEW fan even joined the celebration and expressed that although he wasn't a fan of the promotion, he admired the statement from Stephanie McMahon:

The Mysterios are scheduled to face The Judgment Day at SummerSlam in a No Disqualification tag team match. It remains to be seen whether Mysterio and his son Dominik will overcome the heel duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

