WWE's subtle hints on when Cody Rhodes' title reign could end; wrestling writer makes an interesting observation (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has been the face of the company since his return. He is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion, a title he won at WrestleMania 40 from Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes is currently in a feud with friend-turned-rival Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter believes that The American Nightmare has backstabbed him by aligning with The OTC at Bad Blood.

After months of animosity and brutal brawls, Cody and Kevin are now scheduled for a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. The two stars got into another brawl during this week's SmackDown. On a recent episode of BroDown Live, former WWE head writer Vince Russo joined host Mac Davis to share his thoughts on this week's blue show.

The former WWE writer pointed out Owens had no legitimate heel heat heading into the matchup against Cody Rhodes. He felt the Ladder Match stipulation could prove to be an advantage for KO and he could very well walk out of the Royal Rumble as the new Undisputed Champion:

"One thing very interesting, Mac. You and I know, heat on the heel, heat on the heel, heat on the heel. This way you want to see Cody kick Owens' b*tt. We know how it works. Well, there was no heat on the heel. I gotta tell you, the way they ended this show even-stevens, it would not surprise me if Kevin Owens goes over. The way they ended the show, plus the fact that it's not 1-2-3, it's a ladder match, it's grabbing the belt. I would not be the least bit surprised if Kevin Owens goes over." [From 12:00 onwards]

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes will be on Saturday Night's Main Event this week to sign a contract for their upcoming match. WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will moderate the segment and ensure the contract signing goes smoothly.

