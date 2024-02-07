WWE's swerve with The Rock and Cody Rhodes may have been "obvious", according to lawyer (Exclusive)

A noted lawyer believes the recent uproar with The Rock and Cody Rhodes in WWE was an obvious attempt at changing the subject from Vince McMahon. Michael Morales Torres recently discussed the possibility.

McMahon has recently been embroiled in a controversy involving Janel Grant, a former employee of the Stamford-based promotion. The allegations are very explicit, including that of sex trafficking, among other things. This has led to much buzz in the pro-wrestling community recently. However, the news of The Rock being set up for a match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes has effectively taken away the public attention.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, lawyer Michael Morales Torres stated that the storyline angle was quite obviously a diversion by WWE.

"They wanted something to distract people from that topic. I think that's pretty obvious. And they bring in someone that's big enough not only for the wrestling industry but to the mainstream media itself to basically change the subject. This is what I think..." [12:38 onwards]

Now, it remains to be seen what is next for Vince McMahon in light of the allegations.

