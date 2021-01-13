WWE's T-BAR accuses AEW wrestler of stealing his finisher; he responds by taking a shot at the RETRIBUTION member

WWE RAW Superstar and member of RETRIBUTION, T-BAR (fka Dominik Dijakovic in NXT) is known for being very active on Twitter. He is one of the very few WWE Superstars who doesn't shy away from name-dropping All Elite Wrestling, WWE's rival promotion, in his tweets.

In a recent tweet, T-BAR has taken a shot at an AEW wrestler, without mentioning any names. T-BAR has claimed that the AEW wrestler stole his finisher four years ago after they did a show together.

"Some little teenage virgin on AEW stole my finisher like four years ago after we did a show together. I'd steal something from his move set but it's all just @KingRicochet moves."

T-BAR has deleted the tweet now, and here is the screenshot:

While T-BAR didn't mention any names, comments suggested that he was talking about AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara. It turns out to be the case indeed as Sammy Guevara has now tweeted the following, responding to those accusations and taking a shot back at T-BAR.

"Someone tell T-Bag the move actually belongs to Matt Demorest (the guy he stole it from) & I'm just trying to get the move to be seen since you know he's never on TV."

Also while you are sitting doing nothing in catering on Monday check out the newest vlog https://t.co/WvS8VDfZRu — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) January 13, 2021

T-BAR and RETRIBUTION on WWE RAW recently

For the last several weeks, RETRIBUTION has been trying to force former United States Champion Ricochet to join them. Ricochet has faced multiple members of RETRIBUTION, including T-BAR, in singles matches and has lost to them, followed by a group attack on him from the faction.

This week on Monday Night RAW, T-BAR took on Xavier Woods in a singles match and defeated him with his finisher - Eyes Wide Shut. It is to be seen what are the plans for RETRIBUTION on RAW going forward.