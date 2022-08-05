"Always looked liked they've just smelled someone farting" - Current superstar points out issues with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther (Exclusive)

Current WWE Superstar Noam Dar talked about Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser's main roster character.

The Ring General first made his name known at the developmental brands of the promotion. During his time at NXT and NXT UK, he was the leader of Imperium where he was joined by Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and former World Wrestling Entertainment signee Alexander Wolfe.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Noam Dar recalled his time with Gunther and Kaiser. He shared that the two superstars were on a high level and praised their time at NXT. Dar then pointed out what he doesn't like about their current character.

"I think they're next level. I think they're high-high level talent. Especially Gunther, who has done an amazing job in NXT UK when they spent time there. But I just think they're really grumpy, I don't like grumpy people. I like people with a little bit energy to them. I think they're always upset for no reason, they always looked like they've just smelled someone farting," said Noam. (5:00-5:28)

Gunther is currently the WWE Intercontinental Champion after he defeated Ricochet a few months back. He is currently teaming up with Ludwig Kaiser as member of the SmackDown roster.

Gunther's WWE transformation

The current Intercontinental Champion made headlines when he debuted on the main roster. Not only due to his name change from Walter, but also due to the drastic changes his body went through.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he shared that the change was part of the business. He also added that he expected the name change but claimed it still gave the same atmosphere to his former ring name.

“So the change from Walter to Gunther, it’s part of the process in this business. Look at wrestlers who made it to the top, they almost all went through some changes. I’m confident in what I do in the ring, and I kind of expected the name change," he said. "There’s no reason for uproar. Gunther gives the same vibes that Walter did. When I walk to the ring, there is a certain atmosphere. That’s what I represent. It’s still me.”

Gunther still invokes fear and dominates the SmackDown roster. For now, fans are waiting to see what could happen next with the former NXT Superstar during his reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

