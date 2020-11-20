The Miz reveals his dad calls him after every RAW to tell him what he's doing wrong

Do you have a parent that makes you feel like you can't do anything right? Well, it certainly seems like WWE superstar, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin can relate to you on how that feels.

Miz's dad George Mizanin appeared on WWE programming a few years ago and became a meme during his son's match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35. But the experience seems to have gone to his head, and now (jokingly) he believes he knows what it takes to be a WWE superstar better than his own son, a former WWE Champion.

Parenting is hard isn’t it? 🤦‍♂️

TONIGHT AFTER RAW catch an all-new special bonus @MizandMrsTV episode on @usa_network and make sure to watch another all-new episode this THURSDAY 10:30/9:30c. Two episodes. 1 week. Gotta love it. #MizAndMrs pic.twitter.com/r3NKtIdpoF — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 16, 2020

The Miz says his dad believes he knows how to be a WWE superstar

The Miz and Maryse recently sat down with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast to discuss a variety of topics, when Miz's dad was brought up in the conversation, and Miz had a pretty entertaining story to share...

"My dad has turned that 15 minutes of fame into 15 years. Every Monday night, he calls me and goes, 'Mike, you know what you're doing wrong?' 'I don't need you to tell me...' 'Obviously, you do because I was in the ring for 15 minutes and I became a meme and went viral. Everyone was talking about me.' Now, I have to listen to him. People dream of having a WrestleMania moment their entire careers. Some people never get that dream. My dad never had that dream, but made it and I don't think he understands the level of how important and cool it was. He's like, 'Of course I did it, I'm George Mizanin.'"

You heard @Mikethemiz! Get those shoes tied so you can tune in for an all-new episode of #MizAndMrs TONIGHT at 10:30/9:30c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/oypIDZFpjZ — Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) November 18, 2020

George Mizanin was always a welcome face whenever he appeared on WWE, however brief it was, and it's great to see he hasn't lost his sense of humor.

You can catch the Miz every Monday night on WWE RAW and Thursday nights on Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network.

