The Undertaker sends a message before WWE Clash at the Castle 

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared at the New Theatre Cardiff, Wales for his One Deadman show and thanked the fans in attendance.

Clash at the Castle will feature numerous title matches and will be headlined by Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. However, it looks like another big name is present in Cardiff. The Undertaker featured in the "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW." The event headed by The Phenom saw him talk about wrestling stories and answer some questions.

In a tweet, The Deadman posted a series of photos of the show and thanked the fans who attended. He even mentioned the upcoming premium live event.

"Thank you to the New Theatre and everyone who attended both One Deadman shows in Cardiff, Wales. Hell of a time. ⚱️ 🥃 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #WWECastle TONIGHT"

Fans are expecting to see The Undertaker at WWE Clash at the Castle

Although The Prince of Darkness retired in 2020, his presence in Wales prompted fans to speculate that he would appear during the event.

Fans quickly responded that this could be a hint that he will show up. One fan even suggested that Taker should enter like he did in SummerSlam 1992 :

Liam. @ItssLiamm_ @undertaker Take that as a hint you’ll show up tonight then?! @undertaker Take that as a hint you’ll show up tonight then?!

Other fans were upset since they didn't know Taker hosted the show and wished they were able to attend:

RingyAFC85 @ringy5421 @undertaker Ah really??? I never knew this was happening!! Definitely would of went if I knew ! I'm gutted @undertaker Ah really??? I never knew this was happening!! Definitely would of went if I knew ! I'm gutted 😪😪😪

Fortunately for the fans who missed the show and those who want to see the veteran in the future, it's said that the promotion will utilize him more. Since The Undertaker is popular with fans, which means other shows are in the works.

WWE has recently announced that the "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" will take place on Friday, October 7 at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia. The show will take place ahead of WWE Extreme Rules, which takes place on October 8.

Fans can't wait to see the new role the Deadman will take on and how he'll reinvent himself in this phase of his life.

Do you think The Undertaker will be present for Clash at the Castle? Leave your thoughts below!

