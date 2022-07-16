Paul Heyman offers WWE RAW star a shot at Roman Reigns' world title on one condition

Theory hints at possibly recruiting Paul Heyman if he does cash-in against Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar during WWE SummerSlam.

The singles match between Theory and Madcap Moss was featured in the latest episode of SmackDown. However, it looks like the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank winner had some other things in mind during his trip to the Blue brand.

The Bloodline's trusted advisor, Paul Heyman, interrupted Theory when he was being interviewed in a backstage segment. During their conversation, Theory hinted at possibly recruiting Heyman as his special counsel once he wins the title.

The segment started with Theory bragging about being the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank winner and United States Champion in the company's history. He shared that he has a lot of enemies across the two brands, naming Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler from RAW. Before he could continue, Heyman appeared.

The Bloodline's special counsel then stated that the 'theory' of cashing in on Roman Reigns is not possible. He continued to call out the superstar's plans for the supposed cash-in.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown "Maybe I'll need a special counsel of my own when I hire you." - @_Theory1 "Maybe I'll need a special counsel of my own when I hire you." - @_Theory1 #SmackDown https://t.co/vpu1GedGgM

Heyman then suggested that he would instead schedule a WWE title match between Reigns and Vince McMahon's protege just so that he wouldn't cash in. When Paul offered to shake his hand, Theory declined.

The young superstar turned down the offer, saying he was adamant about cashing in during SummerSlam. He then praised the advice Heyman gave, before hinting at recruiting him as his own manager once he becomes champion.

Do you think a partnership between Paul Heyman and Theory could be a possibility in the future of WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

