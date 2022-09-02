WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton responds to former Intercontinental Champion's praise with a four-word message

WWE star Tiffany Stratton took to Twitter in response to Stu Bennett's recent praise.

Stratton is currently on the rise in NXT 2.0. Since signing with WWE, she has constantly been praised for improving her skills in the ring, with her recent Lights Out Match against Wendy Choo being complemented by the majority of the WWE Universe.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, NXT 2.0 commentator Stu Bennett was full of praise for his colleague. He referred to her rapid development as "ridiculous" and stated that she has no right to be as good as she is.

Stratton reacted positively to the praise, but claimed that she was just getting started:

"I’m just getting started," wrote Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton has revealed that she wants to step in the ring with Charlotte Flair

So far on NXT 2.0, Stratton has shared the ring with superstars such Sarray, Roxanne Perez, Ivy Nile, and even former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai (IYO SKY).

However, Stratton's goal is to face multi-time women's champion Charlotte Flair at some point down the line. During a previous interview with El Brunch de WWE, she showcased her appreciation towards The Queen.

Stratton claimed that she wants to have a match with Flair, saying:

"Charlotte Flair, I would love to have a match with her."

In the early stages of her WWE career, Stratton started by sharing the ring with the likes of Amari Miller and other superstars who are also on the rise. However, over the course of the past few months, WWE's Buff Barbie has leveled up in terms of competition.

While Stratton isn't booked for the upcoming Worlds Collide show, the future is brighter than ever for her.

