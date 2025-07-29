WWE's tribute to Hulk Hogan sparks controversy; wrestling veteran addresses crowd reaction on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company's tribute to Hulk Hogan. The company honored the icon this week on RAW.

This week on RAW, WWE continued the tribute to Hulk with a ten-bell salute. The entire RAW roster was in the entranceway as the bell rang ten times to pay respect to the legend. However, there were some faint boos during the moment of silence, much to the surprise of the fans in attendance.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that everyone makes mistakes in their life, and Hogan probably made some, too. However, he pointed out that people were still not forgiving of some of the comments that Hulk Hogan made during his career.

The veteran writer pointed out that Hogan possibly offended a lot of people during his career, and the boos this week were because the fans hadn't forgiven him even in death.

"The guy made some mistakes, as we all do. You know we all do. We all are flawed human beings, we all are. The reality of the situation is that not everybody is very forgiving. Even in death, I mean, they're just not. So if you have people that [sic] were really, really offended by comments Hulk Hogan made in his career, you can't expect everybody to acknowledge him the way you want people to acknowledge him. So you can look around all you want." [From 5:24 onwards]

Despite the controversies, Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest stars who has ever stepped into the ring. The iconic wrestler transcended pro wrestling and became a major celebrity, helping the sport get mainstream attention.

