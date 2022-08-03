Triple H explains the biggest goal WWE has to achieve

Triple H said WWE's main goal is to make sure they can capture the emotions of the audience.

As a veteran of the sport, The Game is expected to know a thing or two when it comes to producing the best product. Before he became an important backstage personality, he was well-received by fans as a face or even a heel in WWE.

While on an episode of IMPAULSIVE, Triple H talked about the importance of getting reactions from fans. He revealed the advice he got from Stephanie McMahon and how it could be the key to being remembered.

"You want to be memorable, capture their emotions. My wife used a quote from Maya Angelou 'People don't remember what you say, they don't remember what you do, they remember how you made them feel.' Our business is about feel. If you make them feel, it's the in-between things that make them feel, it's the wide world of sports, it's the thrill of the victory, it's the agony of defeat." (27:50-28:05)

Triple H is now in-charge as the Head of Creative after Vince McMahon's retirement. Stephanie and Nick Khan have since taken over the positions as co-CEOs of WWE.

Triple H says there were 'terrible athletes' that went 'incredibly over' to WWE

While on the same podcast, The Game had high praise for the social media star since he is not only athletic but also has charisma. He then mentioned how he encountered a lot of athletes that went over with the business despite being 'terrible.'

"The truth is, the athleticism, all those other things, I can make a way longer list of terrible athletes that were incredibly over in the business, than I can about crazy athletes that were the 'be all, end-all'. People that are fanatics about what we do go like 'Oh my god, that match was so good!’ Those guys are so good' Now everybody else is like 'eh.'" (27:16-27:49)

Over the years, The King of Kings has showcased that he can connect with the fans whatever his role is. Examples are when he gained sympathy from fans during his feud with Randy Orton in 2009, and a lot of hate as a member of The Authority, thus proving his mastery not just in the ring but in storytelling as well.

