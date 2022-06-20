"You just really had to toe a careful line"-Former WWE writer recalls how political it was backstage

Andrew Goldstein spoke about his issues while working for WWE as a creative writer.

WWE is one of the best-known wrestling promotions in the world. Ever since its rebranding from Capitol Wrestling Corporation in the 50s, the company has produced numerous big names beyond the wrestling world. However, it seems like having a big enterprise comes with an unpleasant price.

Andrew Goldstein, who worked for the company from June 2006 to January 2007, sat down on The Universal Wrestling Podcast to talk about the working environment. He detailed how someone's perception could affect a person instantly.

“So like, the perception of you palling around with a legend could get turned on you in an instant. It could be like, ‘Look at this guy, who does this guy think he is?’ There was a lot of that like, you just really had to toe a careful line." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Goldstein has now branched out with his skills in different industries. Aside from wrestling creative writer he is also involved in some pop and mainstream media. Over the years, he has worked with MTV, BET, Spike TV programs, and still contributes to Complex up to this day.

Andrew Goldstein says there was a negative side on everything in WWE

While on the same podcast, the former creative writer detailed how mixed perceptions can easily be turned on you. He stated he was accused of playing favorites among the talents and couldn't win whatever side he was on.

“Like if you were sitting down in the bleachers with wrestlers, with a superstar going over a promo, someone somewhere would turn that around on you and be like, ‘You’re trying to curry favor for the boys … You’re playing favorites. There was just a negative side to everything, you couldn’t win.”

Despite Goldstein's time working there coming in the latter months of 2006, it looks like the company's backstage affairs are still unpleasant. This is currently on full display after former chairman Vince McMahon made headlines over his alleged settlement arrangement with a former employee.

