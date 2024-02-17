WWE's youngest champion Nicholas looks almost unrecognizable [PHOTO]

Nicholas, who became the youngest champion in WWE history at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, is all grown up.

At WrestleMania 34, Braun Strowman chose WWE referee John Cone's kid to compete alongside him in a RAW Tag Team Championship match against The Bar. The unlikely duo ended up winning the belts. However, they relinquished the titles a mere 24 hours later to avoid interfering with the kid's school schedule.

It has been six long years since that night, and Nicholas has grown up. A picture featuring the former RAW Tag Team Champion is currently making the rounds on Twitter.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman on teaming up with Nicholas

Shortly after WrestleMania 34, Braun Strowman spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling and opened up about the events of that night.

Strowman was in character while answering the question. Check out his comments below:

“Oh man, that was a huge surprise to me. I didn’t know who my partner was going to be until I got there that day and the boss told me to pick somebody out of the crowd. He just happened to be the lucky one and he caught my eye! I didn’t necessarily think I needed to have a partner but the boss was adamant I had to have one. So, I made a young fan’s dream come true. I brought him out there and we put a lickin’ on The Bar and won the titles from them.”

Strowman was released in 2021, along with several other top stars. He was brought back a year later and has been a mainstay in the promotion since then. Braun would love to see his one-off tag team partner return to WWE somewhere down the line.

