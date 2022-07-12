Photo: WWE star Zelina Vega shows off new look after making change to her hair

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has been absent for a few months, but a return might be on the cards very soon. She took to Twitter to continue teasing her comeback while revealing her new hair-do.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was the last present on the April 25 episode of Monday Night RAW. Vega and Carmella failed to help Sonya Deville win the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair, after which the former WWE official slapped them backstage.

A month later, it was reported that Zelina Vega disappeared from television to have surgery, with a return likely around SummerSlam. With the event a couple of weeks away, the 2021 Queen's Crown winner could be back imminently.

Ahead of her potential return, Zelina tweeted a picture of her new blonde hair, which is a drastic change from her previously darker hair with streaks of red. She coupled it with a message to fans, asking them to be patient with her return.

"I’m planning something veryyyy special for The Queen’s Return. Patience peasants," tweeted Zelina.

👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE 🏽 🏽



I’m planning something veryyyy special for The Queen’s Return… patience peasants… Queen TingzI’m planning something veryyyy special for The Queen’s Return… patience peasants… Queen Tingz 👋🏽👸🏽I’m planning something veryyyy special for The Queen’s Return… patience peasants… https://t.co/s26aIQ2sQT

Kayla Braxton and WWE fans are amazed at Zelina Vega's blonde hair

The WWE Superstar's hair has garnered quite the response, with backstage interviewer and host Kayla Braxton claiming this is "the look" for her. She and Zelina Vega are good friends in real life and portray a love-hate relationship whenever they share the screen.

Several other fans have commented on Vega's new look, with responses ranging from compliments to throwbacks to the last time she had blonde hair.

Check them out below:

🏛 @SEKAlPRINT imma miss that red tho but excited to see this new look! @ZelinaVegaWWE Okay, is there a hair color you can’t pull off bc this blonde is givingimma miss that red tho but excited to see this new look! @ZelinaVegaWWE Okay, is there a hair color you can’t pull off bc this blonde is giving 😍😍 imma miss that red tho but excited to see this new look!

Rony Mac @TheRONYBrand

PS man you remind me so much of Trish in this picture @ZelinaVegaWWE Giving the old school vibes..PS man you remind me so much of Trish in this picture @ZelinaVegaWWE Giving the old school vibes..PS man you remind me so much of Trish in this picture https://t.co/NM5WjIJ6C7

It remains to be seen how WWE books Zelina Vega upon her impending return. She could reunite with Carmella if the company opts to bring back the Women's Tag Team Championship, although fans may be more interested in a singles run for her.

Either way, Vega would be a welcome addition to the strong women's division on Monday Night RAW.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Zelina Vega's return? Yes No 3 votes so far