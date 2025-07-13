WWE Saturday Night's Main Event July 2025: Dark match result

Before Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, WWE held a dark match to hype the crowd inside the State Farm Arena. Tonight's show is the 40th edition of SNME and the fourth one since the event made its return in December 2024.
There are four matches scheduled for this July edition of SNME, including two title matches and two heated and personal rivalries. There are no women's matches on the card due to Evolution II being scheduled for tomorrow.
However, tonight's dark match featured four women: Michin, B-Fab, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre. PW Insider reported that the dark match was a tag team bout, with Michin and B-Fab picking up the win over The Secret Hervice.
Although Chelsea Green tried a distraction to give The Secret Hervice the advantage, it was thwarted and Michin hit Fyre with the Eat Defeat for the victory.
All five women involved in the match will also be participating in tomorrow's WWE Evolution PLE. They are officially in the Battle Royal after Friday's episode of SmackDown.
The winner of the match earns an opportunity to challenge for a World Title at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. It will also be Chelsea Green's first match since losing to Charlotte Flair on the June 20 episode of SmackDown.
