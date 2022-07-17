WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: The Usos defeat 11-time champions, former champion suffers shocking loss (Fort Myers, Florida, 07/16)

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event for the SmackDown roster on July 16. The event emanated from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, and showcased multiple title matches.

The show started with a singles bout between Madcap Moss and Humberto. Moss, who recently parted ways with Happy Corbin, won the contest and has been looking to establish himself as a singles star.

Drew Gulak defeated Happy Corbin in a one-on-one match on Saturday's show. The latter recently suffered a humiliating defeat against Madcap Moss on SmackDown and has been embroiled in a feud with Pat McAfee ever since. The rivals are slated to lock horns at SummerSlam later this month.

The event also showcased a promo segment as Max Dupri came out with his faction. The group has been making waves on the blue brand in recent weeks and has received massive support from fans worldwide.

Elsewhere on the show, Liv Morgan teamed up with Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to take on Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Shayna Baszler in a six-woman tag team match. The babyfaces won the bout, with the SmackDown Women's Champion being the focus of the match.

Later in the show, Drew McIntyre faced off against Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes in a singles match. The former WWE Champion has been at odds with Sheamus and his faction recently. He has defeated Holland and Butch in the last couple of weeks and might be looking to get his hands on The Celtic Warrior on Friday night.

Jinder Mahal suffered a shocking loss in Fort Myers as he was defeated by his former partner, Shanky, in a singles match. Gunther also defeated Ricochet to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

The main event for the night was a WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship bout in which The Usos retained over The New Day. The Samoan brothers have been unstoppable since aligning with Roman Reigns and will be facing The Street Profits as SummerSlam, with Jeff Jarett as the special referee.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Fort Myers, Florida:

Madcap Moss defeated Humberto

Drew Gulak defeated Happy Corbin

Liv Morgan, Aliyah, and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Shayna Baszler

Street Fight : Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland

: Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland Shanky defeated Jinder Mahal

Intercontinental Championship Match : Gunther defeated Ricochet

: Gunther defeated Ricochet WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Uso's (c) defeated The New Day

